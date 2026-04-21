Skip to Content
Idaho Falls

No School at Skyline High School due to Maintenance Issues

D91
By
today at 8:43 PM
Published 8:33 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — There will be no school at Skyline High School tomorrow, April 22nd, due to maintenance issues.

D91 Maintenance is working with crews including a maintenance contractor, to address issues with the AC system.

District Leaders say the safety of students and staff is their highest priority. They also recognize that this cancellation brings Skyline very close to the minimum amount of instructional hours required for the school year.

District 91 says that adjustments to the schedule are needed, that will be communicated as soon as possible.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls

Jump to comments ↓

Abi Martin

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.