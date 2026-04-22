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Museum of Idaho celebrates America’s 250th anniversary with interactive exhibit

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Published 10:26 AM

Idaho Falls, ID (KIFI) - A major milestone in American history is being celebrated right here in East Idaho.
The Museum of Idaho has just opened a brand-new exhibit marking 250 years of the United States—bringing the Revolutionary era to life through artifacts and storytelling.

via Museum of Idaho Facebook


The exhibit—called “Declaration: 250 Years of US”—is now open to the public, and it takes visitors all the way back to the American Revolution.

Curated by the Museum of Idaho, this exhibition features Revolutionary War–era artifacts and reproductions from local collectors, weaving together the stories of key figures who shaped American democracy.

Nancy and Gary Makey, local history interpreters in period clothing, greet visitors in the exhibit and discuss the stories of important historical figures while also reflecting on the broader impact of those early decisions today. Visitors can also explore their own connections to the past with help from the FamilySearch Center.

The opening comes as Idaho joins communities across the country in preparing to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary in 2026. Statewide efforts are already underway to encourage education, reflection, and community engagement tied to the nation’s founding principles.

The museum, known for its mix of local history and nationally recognized exhibits, hopes this new installation will offer a more personal and thought-provoking look at America’s beginnings.

Leaders say the exhibit is not just about looking back—but about understanding how the nation’s founding continues to shape Americans today.

“Declaration: 250 Years of US” is now open to the public at the Museum of Idaho. Visitors can find more information on hours and admission through the museum’s website here.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls

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Danielle Mullenix

Danielle is a reporter, multimedia journalist, and fill-in anchor for Local News 8.

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