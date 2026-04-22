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Idaho Falls

Skyline High School to remain closed tomorrow

D91
By
today at 9:25 PM
Published 9:28 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Local News 8 has learned that Skyline High School in Idaho Falls will be closed once again tomorrow. 

Apparently, strong odors are coming from the school's air conditioning unit. D91 Maintenance says the stench is being caused by a stagnant cooling water within the system. 

They're working to drain the water from the tank and safely dispose of it. Due to the size of the tank, they will have to continue working on it tomorrow. 

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls

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Abi Martin

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