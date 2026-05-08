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Idaho Falls

Crews to clean water tanks for Skyline High School’s air conditioning system

KIFI
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today at 10:04 PM
Published 10:23 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Crews will be working over the weekend at Skyline High School to clean water tanks associated with the school's air conditioning system.

In a letter to parents, Idaho Falls School District 91 superintendent Karla LaOrange said they have contracted with Bio One to clean the tanks on Saturday, May 9, and Sunday, May 10. It all part of making sure the system is safe to return to service.

On Monday, May 11, the tanks will be refilled with water and treated with the appropriate recommendations. Once the tanks are filled, the AC system will be turned on around 4:30 p.m.

LaOrange said they will continue to test and monitor the system to make sure it is running properly.

Last month, classes were canceled for several days after the AC system began emitting an odor caused by stagnant cooling water.

The school district said they will be working with an engineer from Project E to develop a comprehensive maintenance plan for all district HVAC systems. It said once completed, all systems will operate according to the new plan, which will also be posted on the district website.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls

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