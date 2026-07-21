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Battelle Energy Alliance agrees to $5 million settlement over discrimination claims

KIFI
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Updated
today at 12:50 PM
Published 12:38 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Battelle Energy Alliance has agreed to a $5 million settlement following a federal investigation into claims that the Idaho Falls-based company denied religious and disability accommodations tied to its COVID-19 vaccine policy.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said its investigation found reasonable cause to believe Battelle Energy Alliance discriminated against more than 100 employees who requested accommodations because of sincerely held religious beliefs or disabilities.

The agency said the alleged discrimination included improper medical questions, denied accommodation requests and, in some cases, termination.

 “Let me be clear: there was no pandemic exception to workers’ civil rights and liberties," said EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas. "Absent undue hardship, employers are required to provide reasonable accommodation for sincerely held religious beliefs and qualifying disabilities.

“There was no pandemic exception to workers’ civil rights and liberties,” EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas said. “Absent undue hardship, employers are required to provide reasonable accommodation for sincerely held religious beliefs and qualifying disabilities.”

The settlement resolves a 2021 commissioner’s charge and 15 individual discrimination complaints filed by employees who worked at Battelle Energy Alliance facilities in Idaho Falls.

Battelle Energy Alliance agreed to resolve the matter without admitting guilt, according to the EEOC.

Under the three-year agreement, the company will provide back pay and compensatory damages to affected employees. Battelle Energy Alliance must also train human resources staff on how to handle religious and disability accommodation requests.

Battelle Energy Alliance manages and operates Idaho National Laboratory for the U.S. Department of Energy.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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