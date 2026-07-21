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Battelle Energy Alliance agrees to $5 million settlement over discrimination claims

KIFI/File
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today at 6:02 PM
Published 12:38 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Battelle Energy Alliance (BEA), the Idaho National Lab's managing and operating contractor, has agreed to a $5 million settlement following a federal investigation into claims that the company denied religious and disability accommodations tied to its COVID-19 vaccine policy, according to a press release from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The EEOC said its investigation found reasonable cause to believe Battelle Energy Alliance discriminated against more than 100 employees who requested accommodations because of sincerely held religious beliefs or disabilities.

The agency said the alleged discrimination included improper medical questions, denial of accommodation requests and, in some cases, termination.

 “Let me be clear: there was no pandemic exception to workers’ civil rights and liberties," said EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas. "Absent undue hardship, employers are required to provide reasonable accommodation for sincerely held religious beliefs and qualifying disabilities."

The settlement resolves a 2021 lawsuit, filed by the EEOC and employees who worked at the BEA facilities in Idaho Falls, alleging 15 individual charges of discrimination against the BEA.

Battelle Energy Alliance agreed to resolve the matter without admitting guilt to "avoid an extended dispute," according to the EEOC.

Part of the settlement, reached during a pre-litigation conciliation process, includes a three-year agreement requiring BEA to provide back pay and compensatory damages to the affected employees. The agreement also requires BEA to train human resources personnel on religious- and disability-related accommodation request policies.

Battelle Energy Alliance manages and operates Idaho National Laboratory for the U.S. Department of Energy.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls
Andrea Lucas
Battelle Energy Alliance
Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
Idaho
idaho falls
Idaho National Lab
U.S. Department of Energy

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

Stephanie Lucas

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