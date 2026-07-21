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Man killed after pickup crashes into tree in Bonneville County

KIFI
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Updated
today at 4:46 PM
Published 3:15 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash after a pickup truck struck a tree.

Deputies and emergency crews responded just before noon to the 7000 block of North 15th East, where they found a small pickup that had left the roadway and struck a tree in the front yard of a home.

When first responders arrived, they found an adult man and a dog inside the vehicle. Both were dead at the scene.

Bonneville County Coroner's Office identified the man as Daniel W. Meyer, 52, of Idaho Falls.

Investigators say the pickup was traveling north on 15th East when it lost control and left the roadway. No other vehicles were involved, and the driver was the only person in the truck.

The Sheriff's Office said the investigation is continuing.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the victim's name.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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