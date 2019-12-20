Project Filter offers new quit program

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is launching a new program to help teens who want to quit tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes and vapes.

Project Filter's new program is called "My Life, My Quit."

The program includes education materials developed by teen focus groups.

"There aren't many quit resources available to the nearly 5 million teens across the United States who are vaping and using tobacco. Their quit experience is very different from the adult experience," said Elizabeth Hoyt, Project Filter program manager. "In Idaho, 41 percent of high school students have used e-cigarettes at least once, and there has been a surge in tobacco violations in schools across Idaho. We are so pleased to be able to offer this much-needed help."

Teens can text or call a toll-free number (1-855-891-9989) dedicated for teens, or they can visit the website for real-time coaching.