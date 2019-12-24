Burning restrictions lifted in Salmon

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Burning restrictions are being lifted for residents of Salmon and the surrounding area Tuesday.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality said air quality is currently in the "moderate" category. It is expected to moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups.

At that level, air quality is acceptable, but could create health impacts for people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution. Those people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

Both residential wood-stove burning and open burning restrictions have been lifted at this time.