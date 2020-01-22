You can file Idaho income tax returns starting Jan. 27

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho State Tax Commission starts processing 2019 Idaho individual income tax returns on Monday, Jan. 27.

The Internal Revenue Service begins processing federal returns the same day.

All Idaho tax returns go through fraud-detection reviews and accuracy checks. Before issuing your refund, the Tax Commission may ask you to verify your identity or that you filed a return and also might ask you to provide more information.

E-filing your return is the quickest way to receive a refund. Using direct deposit for your refund gets the money to you even faster.

If you owe taxes, you can pay them online. Use the Quick Pay service at tax.idaho.gov/quickpay. The service is free, and you don’t need to open an account. It’s a great option if you want to spread out payments for your income taxes between now and the April 15 due date.

If you e-file your return, you also have another way to pay your taxes electronically. You can use the new direct debit option to authorize the Tax Commission to withdraw a certain amount of money from your bank account on a date you choose. Check with your e-file provider to see if it offers this free option.

You can check your refund status or find tax help at tax.idaho.gov. You also can get help by calling (208) 334-7660 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 972-7660.

To find a Tax Commission office near you, go online to tax.idaho.gov/visit. The Tax Commission’s Pocatello and Boise offices moved to new locations last year. The Boise office is at 11321 W. Chinden Blvd. on the State of Idaho’s new Chinden Campus. The Pocatello office is at 1111 N. 8th Ave.

The deadline to file 2019 income taxes is Wednesday, April 15.

