Avalanches and rock slides blocking middle fork of Salmon River system

Idaho

CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI0 - There are avalanches and rock slides blocking Marsh Creek, the tributary to the middle fork of the Salmon River.

Images from the Salmon-Challis National Forest Facebook page show the extend of the slides.

The agency said the slides are blocking or partially blocking the middle fork just above Boundary Creek, where Marsh Creek and Bear Valley Creek converge.

The Salmon River is currently closed to boating from Dagger Falls to where it connects with the main Salmon River.

It is possible these slides were triggered during Tuesday's 6.5 magnitude earthquake northwest of Stanley, but there is no confirmation.