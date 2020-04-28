Coeur d’Alene Casino partially reopens

Idaho

WORLEY, Idaho (AP) - The Coeur d’Alene Casino has reopened some of its restaurants with social distancing efforts in place and face mask requirements.

KREM reports the tribal casino closed on March 20, five days before Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced a statewide stay-at-home order.

The order is set to expire on May 1.

Heather Keen, a spokesperson for the casino, said some restaurants are open with enhanced cleaning protocols and reduced seating capacity.