Idaho cities continue population growth in 2019

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho's cities continue to be magnets drawing population from outside the state and from Idaho's rural areas, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.

Between 2018 and 2019, 12 Idaho cities grew faster than 5%, 34 grew between 2 and 5%, 123 grew less than 2% and 31 cities lost population.

Population in Idaho’s 200 incorporated cities grew 2.3 percent between 2018 and 2019, faster than the state's 2.1 percent.

The population increase of Twin Falls from 2018-2019 passed a milestone, making it the eighth city in Idaho to have more than 50,000 residents, according to data recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Two Idaho cities, Boise and Meridian, had more than 100,000 residents in 2019, while Nampa's 2019 population was shy of 100,000 by 3,064 residents.

Meridian added the most population in Idaho between 2018 and 2019, adding 7,697 residents, while Nampa added 3,064 and Caldwell added 2,003.

The largest cities that lost population between 2018 and 2019 were American Falls (4,315), St. Anthony (3,553), Orofino (3,099), Shoshone (1,502), Hansen (1,284), Kamiah (1,244) and Ashton (1,050).

To find out more about the Census Bureau population data and recently released housing unit data for Idaho, click HERE.