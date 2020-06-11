Unauthorized person interrupts Public Charter School Commission meeting

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Public Charter School Commission virtual Zoom meeting was canceled Thursday after an unauthorized person joined the meeting virtually and interrupted the proceedings.

“We are disgusted by what happened today, and we apologize to all participants,” Commission Chairman Alan Reed said. “The Office of the Attorney General is aware of the incident, and we will reschedule the meeting as soon as possible while doing all we can to prevent this sort of thing from happening again.”

The Commission intends to reschedule the meeting and will conduct re-votes on all agenda items that had been considered prior to the interruption.