Arctic Circle donates $5,000 to Idaho Foodbank

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Arctic Circle Restaurant donated $5,000 to the Idaho Foodbank through their nonprofit organization, Arctic Cares.

A check was presented Tuesday during a ceremony held at the Idaho Foodbank.

“As the pandemic hit Idaho, the majority of our community partners reported a 10-50% increase in food demand. These percentages continue to vary every week by community and county. Therefore, we are grateful to new partnerships, such as Artic Cares, stepping in during this crisis to support our neighbors in need,” The Idaho Foodbank president and CEO Karen Vauk said.

The Foodbank has ramped up its food sourcing efforts by 30% and is purchasing food at a historically higher rate to serve the rising tide of Idahoans who find themselves without income or access to food.

“Our new partnership with The Idaho Foodbank gives us a wonderful opportunity to contribute to their mission of feeding, educating and advocating for Idaho’s hungry,” COO of Arctic Circle Restaurants Kasey Christensen said.