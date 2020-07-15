Tax professionals are calling this season a horror story

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Wednesday, July 15 is the last day to file your taxes.

According to local tax preparers, a lot of people have waited to file their taxes at the last minute.

Christine Scott, President & CEO of Data Taxing in Idaho Falls tells us it's generally the same people who wait till April 15 who have now waited till this week to seek tax help.

She tells us after AARP closed early and never reopened because of COVID- 19, other tax services are seeing more people coming in for tax help.

This year's tax season is being referred to as a horror story, with the IRS experiencing a backlog and more people needing professional help.

"People are wanting their taxes done immediately. When we tell them that's not possible because we're backlogged, they're not happy. We have just seen a lot more stress people. I think due to the political environment and then all of this stuff with COVID-19. This has been a really stressful tax season for prepares and for individuals," said Scott.

If you're still having trouble getting your taxes done, Scott is suggesting that you file form 4868 in extension time to file.