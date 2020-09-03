Search for missing 2-year-old boy continues in Eagle

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Authorities are still searching for a 2-year-old boy who went missing near Boise Wednesday, the Ada County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Ada County Sheriff has dive teams in the other ponds nearby where Rory Pope was last seen.

Eagle Police, ACSO deputies and Boise Police are re-searching the neighborhood where Rory Pope was last seen.

The toddler, Rory Pope, was last seen just after noon in an Eagle subdivision. Law enforcement officers from several agencies have been searching the neighborhood while dive teams searched nearby ponds. A local water search and rescue expert, Gene Ralston, was using a remote-controlled sonar device to search near where the child was last seen, the sheriff's office said. Police were also collecting footage from neighbors' security cameras for clues.

The sheriff's office said there was no sign of foul play in the toddler's disappearance, and the situation does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.