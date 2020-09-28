5 injured in Idaho sugar beet factory explosion

Idaho

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - Five people sustained minor injuries in an explosion at an Idaho sugar beet processing facility.

Amalgamated Sugar spokeswoman Jessica Anderson says four workers received first aid at the Nampa plant after the Monday morning explosion, and the fifth worker was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

"They had very minimal injuries. Only one person was sent to the hospital, and they were able to walk into the ambulance on their own," Anderson said.

The explosion occurred at about 7:45 a.m. in the sugar beet pulp steam dryer at the facility. All of the employees were wearing fire-protection gear at the time, which is the normal procedure for opening the steam dryer.

Amalgamated Sugar is the second-largest sugar beet processor in the United States.