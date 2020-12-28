$1,000,000 Raffle winning ticket to be announced Monday night

Idaho

The Idaho Lottery will announce the winning ticket for the $1,000,000 Raffle Monday night at 10 p.m.

It's Idaho most anticipated game of the year, lottery officials say.

This year, the game was sold-out in only 45 days.

“As a game sold only in Idaho, the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle, continues to be one of our most popular and fastest-selling games each year,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. “We thank everyone who participated in making this game a success for the good causes we support that benefit all Idahoans, Idaho’s public schools and buildings. All players holding Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle tickets should sign the back and keep them in a safe place until claiming their prize.”

The Idaho Lottery will also announce two winning numbers for the $10,000 prizes.

They said this year's $1,000,000 Raffle offered more prizes than any other raffle game in the past. They included 250 prizes of $200, 500 prizes of $50, and 13,670 prizes of $15.

Instructions on finding your winning numbers

Players can check their tickets for winners tonight at idaholottery.com, by calling the Idaho Lottery Winning Numbers Hotline (208-334-4656), using the Idaho Lottery’s free, mobile Check-a-Ticket app, or by visiting an Idaho Lottery retail location.

When visiting the Idaho Lottery’s website (idaholottery.com), players will see the Raffle Results banner on the home page. The winning number for the $1,000,000 prize will be posted there. Players can enter their Raffle numbers in the check numbers box, then click on “Check” to see if they have a winner. Also, all 14,423 winning numbers will be available for download in a pdf format from a link available on the page.

This year’s Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle included fourteen early bird prizes of $1,000. Each day for the first fourteen days of sales, October 21, 2020 through November 3, 2020, the Idaho Lottery randomly selected winning tickets from daily sales. Players were automatically eligible for these prizes once they purchased their ticket. In addition to winning $1,000, these tickets are also eligible to win additional prizes from tonight’s draw. Eleven of these prizes have been claimed. In addition, there were ten, $1,000 prizes once every 25,000th ticket. One of these prizes remains unclaimed. The remaining four winning tickets worth $1,000 are:

Date Purchased Winning Raffle # Retailer Location Physcial Address City 10/23/2020 18760 Jackson's Food Store #30 4444 Yellowstone Ave Chubbuck 10/28/2020 44564 Jackson's Food Store #81 2689 Federal Way Boise 11/3/2020 83380 Maverik #425 500 N Whitely Fruitland 11/21/2020 175000 Ada County Retail Location ADA COUNTY ADA COUNTY

Players holding any of these tickets should contact the Idaho Lottery at 208-334-2600 as soon as possible for information on claiming their prize.

All winning tickets of $1,000 or higher in this game must be claimed at Lottery offices in Boise. Players will have 180 days after the draw on December 28, 2020 to claim their prizes. Idaho Lottery offices are open from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM Mountain Time, Monday through Friday, excluding State holidays. All other prizes may be claimed at Idaho Lottery retail locations.

The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle generated more than $800,000 in dividend revenue to benefit Idaho public schools and buildings this year.