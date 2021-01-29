Snowplow hit by driver passing on the right

Idaho

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) - Plow driver Carlos Garcia said he watched his life flash before his eyes Wednesday while working on Highway 20 after he got hit on the right.

"So I'm plowing along and all of a sudden there was a whoosh feeling as the truck went sideways. I knew I'd been hit, but I didn't know by what. After I got the truck brought back around I watched the other truck come by me. I watched his tire blow. You see your life flash in front of your eyes. I mean it could have been a fatality because the truck that did pass me on the right was a fuel tanker. I could have punctured his tank. My plow is causing some sparks it could have ignited and we could have been burnt up or whatever. It could have been a mess."

He's asking everyone to be patient with plow drivers.

"Never ever pass a plow truck on the right. It's not good. You know just be patient. We usually pull over for you. There's pullouts every so many miles. We can get out of your way. Just be patient."