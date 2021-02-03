Gov. Little issues half-staff flag directive in honor of three guardsmen killed

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the three Idaho Army National Guard pilots killed in a helicopter crash near Boise Tuesday night.

"Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the loss of three brave and talented pilots killed during service to our state and nation. Their tragic deaths leave an emptiness in the lives of their families and loved ones, the entire National Guard community, and all of us. Our women and men in the Idaho National Guard bravely take on the inherent dangers of their work to serve the people of Idaho and the United States whenever called upon. As Idahoans, let's quiet ourselves and reflect on their courage and sacrifice. Please join me in prayer for the heroes we lost and seek to comfort all the lives they touched,” Governor Little said.

The full text of the Governor's flag directive is as follows: