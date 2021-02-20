Semi crash on I-15 near Roberts

Idaho

ROBERTS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police investigated a crash on Interstate 15 at mile marker 135, near Roberts Saturday around 7:45 a.m.

According to ISP, Lam Weyouar Bor, 33, of Alberta, Canada, was driving southbound on Interstate 15 in a 2019 Freightliner semi pulling a reefer trailer. David Hamilton, 43, of Corvallis, Montana, was driving northbound in a 2017 Peterbuilt semi pulling a car hauler trailer. Weyouar Bor lost control of the semi, crossed over the median and struck Hamilton in the northbound lanes.

There was lane blockage for approximately four hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Roberts QRU, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Idaho Transportation Department.