Gov. Little to hold town hall Tuesday

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - You can participate in an hour-long statewide telephone town hall with Idaho Governor Brad Little and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen Tuesday at 12 p.m.

The discussion will focus on the latest news and information related to the ongoing pandemic including vaccine distribution and the new variants recently discovered in Idaho.

You can join by:

dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 at the time of the call

registering to be called in advance at https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/

streaming live at www.facebook.com/aarpidaho.

This is an interactive forum, and you are encouraged to call and speak directly with Governor Little and Director Jeppesen.

“While the pandemic landscape continues to shift, timely and accurate information remains as critical as ever,” said Lupe Wissel, AARP Idaho state director. “Idahoans are asking questions about vaccine distribution, the new emerging coronavirus variant and economic recovery. These calls help provide the answers.”

Questions may also be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org, or during the Facebook live conversation and on Twitter @AARPIdaho.

This call is open to everyone whether they are an AARP member or not. All topics callers may have related to the coronavirus pandemic will be addressed.