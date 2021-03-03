Idaho transgender athlete ban is template for other states

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho passed the nation’s first ban on transgender athletes in women’s sports last year, and the concept has since spread across the country, with more than 20 states currently considering similar laws.

Yet the vast majority of lawmakers sponsoring the measures — including Idaho Falls Rep. Barbara Ehardt — can’t cite any actual instances in their states where such participation has caused problems.

And opponents say it’s unfortunate that Idaho, which claims to be “Too Great for Hate,” has created a template being used to target transgender athletes nationwide.

Idaho's ban remains blocked by a federal court while a lawsuit challenging its legality is underway.