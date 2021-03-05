DEQ seeks comment on draft water reuse permit for J.R. Simplot Company, Inc.

Idaho

ABERDEEN, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking public comment on a draft water reuse permit for J.R. Simplot Company, Inc., Aberdeen Facility.

The J.R. Simplot Company’s Aberdeen facility operated as an industrial potato processor but has not been in production since January 2015.

The draft permit renewal would allow the facility to return to full operation and permit the application of municipal recycled water on the Simplot Aberdeen Knudsen Site for a period of five years.

As part of the permitting process, the company was required to show that its operation would not cause public health or environmental concerns.

The draft permit specifies buffer zones around the irrigation site, hydraulic and nutrient loading rates, operating practices, and monitoring requirements established by DEQ to protect public health and the environment.

The draft permit and staff analysis are available for public review at DEQ’s State Office, DEQ’s Pocatello Regional Office, and on DEQ’s website. Written comments will be accepted through April 5, 2021, at 5 p.m. MDT.

Submit comments electronically on DEQ’s website or by mail or email to:

Scott MacDonald

Water Quality Staff Engineer

444 Hospital Way, #300

Pocatello, ID 83201

Scott.MacDonald@deq.idaho.gov