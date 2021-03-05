Labor Department unveils new look for IdahoWorks website

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Labor’s website to connect job seekers with employers has a new look.

IdahoWorks.gov's new look includes:

Contemporary new design.

More intuitive workflows which means fewer clicks to find what you need.

New components for better usability ‒ easier and improved login process.

Improved accessibility.

Updated job search and resume search giving more information at a glance to users, including tags for wages, education and experience requirements and remote work opportunities.

Updated resume pages with improved navigation, clear instructions, better wizards.

Improved mobile-friendly design.

Reorganized employer registration with clear notifications and instructions, improved navigation.

Job seekers can build an unlimited number of resumes, upload their own resume and search for jobs. Employers can post jobs and search for candidates. There is no charge for job seekers or employers to use the website.

The department said you should access the website using Edge or Chrome browsers and not Internet Explorer (IE). Internet Explorer is no longer supported by Microsoft, and the new IdahoWorks system was not designed to run on IE.