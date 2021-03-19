Idaho’s income tax deadline remains April 15

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho’s filing deadline for 2020 income taxes remains April 15.

The question on whether to match the federal extension deadline of May 17 will be back before the Idaho Legislature when it reconvenes on April 6.

The IRS delayed the traditional April 15 tax filing due date until May 17 to cope with added duties and provide Americans more flexibility.

The IRS announced the decision Wednesday and said it would provide further guidance in coming days.

The move provides more breathing room for taxpayers and the IRS alike to cope with changes brought on by the pandemic.

The decision postpones when individual taxpayers must file their return and when their payment is due.

The IRS said taxpayers who owe money would not face any further penalties or interest if they pay by May 17.