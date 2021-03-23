Telephone town hall with Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett and House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - You are invited to participate in a telephone town hall meeting with Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett and House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel Tuesday.

Senator Stennett and Representative Rubel will provide a legislative update and answer questions on a variety of topics from callers across the state.

The hour-long telephone town meeting begins at 12 p.m.

You can join and ask questions by dialing 866-767-0637, sign up in advance at https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/, or interact on the Facebook live stream at https://www.facebook.com/AARPIdaho/

“Telephone town halls have proven to be a great source of information and insight the past few months,” AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel said. “Our members are looking forward to the conversation with Senator Stennett and Representative Rubel and hearing more about the legislative session.”