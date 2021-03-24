Distracted driving remains a concern on Idaho roads

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Distracted driving continues to be an issue on Idaho roads, even after the hands-free law went into effect in January, according to the Idaho State Police.

ISP is reminding people about the law and how much it could cost you if you get a ticket for having your cell phone in your hand while driving.

For the first offense, it costs you $75, but with court costs added in, it can cost $131.50.

The second offense will cost more than $206 with court costs added in.

The third offense, more than $356 with court costs added and can also lead to a license suspension.

Lieutenant Chris Weadick with ISP says distracted driving is to blame for most crashes.

"Distracted driving is our number one cause of our crashes," Weadick said. "And anything that we can do to reduce our crashes, and to have drivers focus on instead of their electronic devices, that really promotes public safety, it really promotes highway safety."

Which is where the hands-free law comes into play.

Weadick says that while they are giving citations, they're also focusing on educating the public.

"Here the other day, I had a motorist that had his elbows on the steering wheel and had his phone on top of the steering wheel, streaming a video. That one was definitely worthy of a citation," Weadick said. "So we're seeing these preventable actions out here, and again, we're just asking the public to be a part of the solution and not part of the problem."



It also applies if you're at a stoplight or stop sign.

However, if there is an emergency and you need to call for help, you are allowed to have your phone in hand.