Idaho tax filing deadline to be extended to May 17

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The deadline to file Idaho state income taxes will be extended to May 17 to conform with temporary changes to the federal tax filing deadline.

Before recessing for two weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Idaho Legislature was prepared to advance legislation required to extend the state filing deadline from April 15 to May 17, making Idaho one of only a few states with a state filing deadline that does not match the federal deadline.

Governor Brad Little instructed the Idaho State Tax Commission to hold a special meeting on Thursday to extend the state filing deadline to May 17 to provide taxpayers and tax preparers with immediate clarification.

“I appreciate the Tax Commission and the Idaho Legislature for prioritizing the actions needed to ease the burden on Idahoans in preparing their taxes this year,” Governor Little said.

Details on the Tax Commission’s special meeting are available HERE.

“It is a priority for the Idaho Legislature to act as quickly as possible when we return April 6 to approve legislation simplifying tax preparation for Idahoans,” Senate Pro Tem Chuck Winder and House Speaker Scott Bedke said.