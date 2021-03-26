Skip to Content
Idaho
By
today at 10:11 am
Published 10:33 am

Chubbuck named 2020 Tree City USA

Pixabay

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - The Arbor Day Foundation has named Chubbuck a 2020 Tree City USA.

Chubbuck received the recognation by meeting the program's four requirements. They are:

  1. A tree board or department
  2. A tree care ordinance
  3. An annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita
  4. An Arbor Day observance and proclamation

"Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first hand," Arbor Day Foundation President Dan Lambe said. "The trees being planted and cared for by Chubbuck are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy to a better quality of life."

With the recognition, Chubbuck has demonstrated a commitment to effective urban forest management and doing its part to help address the challenges for Chubbuck now and in the future.

Local News / News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content