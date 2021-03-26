Chubbuck named 2020 Tree City USA

Idaho

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - The Arbor Day Foundation has named Chubbuck a 2020 Tree City USA.

Chubbuck received the recognation by meeting the program's four requirements. They are:

A tree board or department A tree care ordinance An annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita An Arbor Day observance and proclamation

"Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first hand," Arbor Day Foundation President Dan Lambe said. "The trees being planted and cared for by Chubbuck are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy to a better quality of life."

With the recognition, Chubbuck has demonstrated a commitment to effective urban forest management and doing its part to help address the challenges for Chubbuck now and in the future.