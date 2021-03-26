Gov. Little to host statewide Sustainable Transportation Funding Roundtables

Idaho

BOSIE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announced Friday he will host Sustainable Transportation Funding Roundtables with businesses and local leaders across Idaho next week.

“Before and during the pandemic, Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation. Idaho simply will not keep up with that growth if we, as elected leaders, do not invest strategically and sustainably in our roads,” Governor Little said. “We have an obligation as elected leaders to confront the growing list of unfunded transportation projects across Idaho with a sustainable funding plan moving forward. We must take steps now to preserve your precious time and make our transportation system safer. I am actively working with my legislative partners on a plan right now.”

He will travel to north Idaho, eastern Idaho and the west Treasure Valley to meet with businesses and local officials about their need for a sustainable transportation funding solution to deal with Idaho’s unprecedented growth.