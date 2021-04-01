Funeral cost assistance available for Idaho citizens

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has recently announced they will begin providing financial assistance for funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020 for deaths related to coronavirus to help ease some of the financial stress and burden caused by the pandemic.

The policy was finalized March 24, 2021, and FEMA is moving forward to implement this funeral assistance program nationwide.

These services will soon be available to Idaho citizens.

“We are grateful for the steps FEMA is taking to assist the citizens of our state,” Governor Brad Little said. “While many are grieving across the state, it is comforting to know there are resources available to ease the financial and emotional burdens of those who lost a loved one to COVID-19.”

To be eligible for COVID-19 funeral assistance, the applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020 for a death attributed to COVID-19. The assistance is limited to a maximum financial amount of $9,000 per funeral. More information about eligibility, applications, and other applicable policies can be found HERE.

“Many Idahoans have been deeply impacted by the loss of life due to COVID-19,” IOEM Director Brad Richy said. “I am glad to see programs like Funeral Assistance now available to citizens, knowing how impactful this program can be in assisting Idaho families during this difficult time.”

In the coming weeks, a dedicated 800 number will be established to assist interested applicants. In the meantime, potential applicants are encouraged to start gathering the following documentation: an official death certificate, funeral expense documents, and/or proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs.

If you have any questions, the FEMA Office of External Affairs is standing by to assist you at www.fema.gov.