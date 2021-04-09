Skip to Content
Steelhead stocked in Blue Mountain Meadow Pond

Roger Phillips/Idaho Fish and Game

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Fish and Game's Pahsimeroi Hatchery personnel released 100 steelhead in Blue Mountain Meadow Pond Thursday.

The 0.7-acre pond overlooks the golf course in Challis and is easy to access by a short walking path.

The trout limit is 6, all species combined, and steelhead stocked in ponds are considered in the trout bag limit.

The pond will also receive hundreds of catchable rainbow trout in the coming months.

For more information on local fishing spots geared toward families and the likelihood of catching fish, click HERE.

