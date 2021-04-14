Skip to Content
Idaho
By
today at 11:42 am
Published 12:14 pm

IBE releases open letter to Idaho Legislature

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Business for Education (IBE) has released an open letter to the Idaho Legislature concerning higher education.

"A strong higher education system is critical to building the workforce that Idaho's businesses need to grow and thrive," the letter says. "When you weaken our colleges and universities you are also putting Idaho's economic future at risk."

More than 100 IBE members signed the letter.

You can read the full letter HERE.

Idaho Business for Education - Open letter to our legislatorsDownload

Last week, the House defeated Governor Little's higher education budget with a 13-57 vote. It had already passed the Senate.

Local News / News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content