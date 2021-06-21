Fire destroys Boise elementary school set for demolition

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Firefighters were working on Monday to protect a new elementary school from spreading flames after an older school, scheduled to be demolished next week, caught fire.

Update in the last hour from the scene. pic.twitter.com/BrQr6hD8Mi — Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) June 21, 2021

Boise Fire Department Division Chief Aaron Hummel says the fire at the old Valley View Elementary School started about 9:30 a.m.

Authorities do not know what caused the fire, but had it mostly knocked down by early afternoon.

School isn’t currently in session in either of the school buildings.

Hummel said people living near the school were warned to avoid the noxious smoke from the fire, because it's not yet clear what chemicals it might contain.