DEQ seeks comment on pretreatment program for Rigby

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking public comment on a pretreatment program for the city of Rigby.

The city applied for approval of its pretreatment program and submitted the necessary documentation to administer the federally mandated pretreatment program. DEQ reviewed the submission and determined the program is in accordance with 40 CFR § 403.8, “Pretreatment Program Requirements: Development and Implementation by POTW.”

This approval will delegate authority to the city of Rigby to regulate its users as a control authority.

Prior to making a final determination, DEQ is seeking public comment on the city’s pretreatment program submission. Documents are available for public review at DEQ’s State Office (1410 N. Hilton St.) and on Public Comment Opportunities page.

Written comments will be accepted through July 30, 2021, at 5 p.m. MST.

Submit comments electronically on DEQ’s website or by mail or email to:

Terry Alber

IPDES Biosolids and Pretreatment Analyst

1410 N Hilton St

Boise, ID 83706

terry.alber@deq.idaho.gov