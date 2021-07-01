Wasden announces appointment of 2 new division chiefs

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced the promotion of two deputy attorneys general to the position of division chief.

Deputies Chelsea Kidney and Mark Kubinski have assumed new roles amid a management restructuring and former Deputy Attorney General Colleen Zahn’s selection to the Idaho Supreme Court.

As chief of the office’s Health & Human Services Division, Kidney assumes a role vacated when Deputy Attorney General Nicole McKay was promoted to chief of staff, following the May retirement of longtime Chief Deputy Sherm Furey. Prior to becoming division chief, Kidney was a deputy attorney general in the same division. She joined the office in 2011.

Kubinski replaces Zahn as chief of the office’s Criminal Law Division. He previously served as the lead deputy attorney general assigned to Idaho Department of Correction. Kubinski joined the Office of the Attorney General in 2003 and has spent the duration in the division he now leads.

The recent leadership changes also include former Assistant Chief Deputy Brian Kane taking over Furey’s role as chief deputy.

“A sign of any strong organization is talent at all levels,” Wasden said. “And I’m fortunate to have access to a roster of great legal minds and leaders who are ready to step into these new roles and serve the office and the State of Idaho well.”

Kubinski was picked to replace Zahn in June following Governor Brad Little's announcement that Zahn would fill an opening on the Supreme Court. She joined the court Thursday.

“Colleen’s selection to the Supreme Court is bittersweet,” Wasden said. “While we will miss her skills as an attorney, litigator, communicator and leader, she’s extremely deserving of this distinction and will be an excellent justice. I’m thrilled for her and proud to have called her a colleague.”