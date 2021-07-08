Residents of small Idaho town evacuate as wildfire grows

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho County sheriff’s office says residents of the small, remote community of Dixie are being evacuated as a wildfire threatens the area.

The fire about 40 miles southeast of Grangeville had burned about 11 square miles and growing in all directions Wednesday.

Idaho County deputies told residents in the Dixie and Comstock communities to evacuate Tuesday.

Lightning storms have sparked several small fires across north and north-central Idaho, including a blaze that was threatening some homes in the town of Kamiah.