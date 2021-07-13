Mud Lick Fire grows to 5,263 acres

Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The lightning caused Mud Lick Fire that started on July 8 has burned 5,263 acres and is 0% contained.

It is burning grass, brush, ponderosa pine and douglas-fir 22 miles west of Salmon.

The following trails are closed to all uses: Lick Creek Trail #010, Birch Creek Trail #023, Gant Ridge Trail #028, Indian Creek Trail #026, and Big Deer Trail #029. There is a temporary flight restriction within a five-mile radius of the fire. You can view more HERE.

The fire is moving slowly south into the drainage north of Blackbird Mountain. Regional smoke from fires across the west is hampering the ability to accurately size up fire behavior, and aerial resources were not able to drop water due to the smoky conditions.

On Tuesday, crews will endeavor to keep the fire west of Panther Creek and away from mine infrastructure using a confine and contain strategy.

The region is experiencing extreme drought, with parts of Idaho facing historically dry fuel conditions. Very dry and very warm conditions are expected to continue, with temperatures in the 90s and relative humidity reaching a low of 14 percent and afternoon winds gusting to 20 mph out of the NW.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution to notify residents of Lemhi County of degraded air quality. Air quality is currently in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category. You can view more HERE.

A community meeting will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Salmon.