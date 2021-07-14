District 93 irrigation problems

Idaho

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville School District 93 has been scrambling to get it’s irrigation up and running to the best of its ability.

Some of the schools have been left with brittle grass that is quickly losing its color.

The heat and drought has affected everyone here in Eastern Idaho.

John Pymm, the director of facilities for Bonneville School District, said the district is also dealing with its own unique problems. Broken sprinkler heads and failed pumps are limitations to what the he calls an already “inadequate system.”

There are strides being made for a newer irrigation system for the schools. Pymm said he has newer infrastructure coming in with the help of landscape architects. This will provide much more water for the grass on the campuses of each school.

This project is still in the planning phase, but in general, it is expected to begin this coming fall.