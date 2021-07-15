Fire restrictions implemented within Idaho State Parks

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - As areas of Idaho move to Stage 2 fire restrictions and as Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) implemented open fire bans due to poor air quality, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) will implement the ban on campfires and will also be banning propane-fueled fire rings.

As of July 15, 2021, all north region state parks are banning campfires and propane-fueled fire rings. Propane grills and cooking stoves are still permitted at this time.

The southern portion of the state will be moving to Stage 1 fire restrictions on July 16, 2021. While this does not prohibit campfires or propane-fueled fire rings, IDPR will put a full ban on fires if the restriction level moves to Stage 2 or DEQ bans open fires due to air quality.

Current Parks with Campfire and Propane-Fueled Fire Ring Bans:

Priest Lake State Park

Round Lake State Park

Farragut State Park

Heyburn State Park

McCroskey State Park

Dworshak State Park

Hells Gate State Park

Winchester Lake State Park

"We are acting in accordance with the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) air quality restrictions and regional Forest Service/Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) fire bans,” said Chelsea Chambers, Public Information Specialist at IDPR. “This is being implemented to help protect our resources and quality of life.”