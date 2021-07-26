Body of juvenile recovered at Pillar Falls

Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The body of a 15-year-old Twin Falls girl was recovered Monday morning at Pillar Falls.

Friends reported the girl went under water and did not resurface while swimming at Pillar Falls on Thursday just before 7 p.m.

Twin Falls County Sheriff deputies and Search and Rescue Dive Team members conducted an extensive search Thursday night and the following two days.

The Bureau of Reclamation and Idaho Power worked to reduce the water flow to the falls to help with the search.

On Saturday evening, searchers determined they had done what they could, and divers would not return the next day.

Spot checks were done on the water throughout the day Sunday, deputies monitored from the bridge, and Twin Falls Sheriff and Twin Falls Police Drone Operators continued air searches.

A police drone operator located her body this morning at 7:30 a.m., about the same time a homeowner on the canyon called to report seeing her.