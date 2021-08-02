Anti-vaccine mandate rally at Idaho Capitol

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - A group of Idaho lawmakers held a rally on the steps of the Idaho Capitol building Monday calling for all lawmakers to return to Boise to address COVID-19 vaccine mandates by private businesses.

"Again today I call on the speaker of the house I call on these health care facilities to withdraw their demands that violates our right on this vaccination that many people are afraid of. If you want the vaccination. You get it. But if you don't want it for whatever reason. Religious, personal, whatever reason. Don't get it," Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin said.

"I have lots of emails from citizens across the state. Some of the most heartbreaking ones are from those who work in the health care industry saying that they love their job. They love their families. And they need to provide for their families. Now they are being asked to try a vaccine. That may or may not work. That may or may not harm them. That they will have no recourse of liability if something happens to them," Rep. Ron Nate said.

So far, both the leaders of the house and the senate say they do not plan to bring lawmakers back to the capitol.