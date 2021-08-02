Skip to Content
Idaho
By
today at 11:50 AM
Published 11:59 AM

Park Service adds public land to City of Rocks reserve

The geologic feature known as Electric Avenue dominates the 22-acre tract recently purchased by the National Park Service as part of the City of Rocks National Reserve.
NPS
The geologic feature known as Electric Avenue dominates the 22-acre tract recently purchased by the National Park Service as part of the City of Rocks National Reserve.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The National Park Service has added some additional public land to a national reserve site in Idaho known for its rock climbing opportunities.

The agency added 22 acres of public land to the City of Rocks National Reserve south of Burley, thanks to an acquisition of private land that was already included in the reserve.

The tract of land, known as the Gibson property, features the Dungeon, Crystal Cow and Electric Avenue rock formations.

City of Rocks is one of seven National Park Service units in Idaho.

Its unique granite rock formations make it a popular spot for rock climbing, and the formations on the newly acquired property are among the formations upon which climbers have created routes.

News / Regional News / Top Stories

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content