Grizzly bear captured, relocated after livestock depredation near Island Park Reservoir

James Brower Idaho Fish and Game

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) - An adult male grizzly was captured and relocated Tuesday after USDA Wildlife Services officials determined the bear had killed a yearling domestic bull on a grazing allotment near Island Park Reservoir.

A culvert trap was placed at the kill site on Monday, and Wildlife Services was able to successfully capture the bear.

Biologists gave the grizzly a thorough health and body condition assessment before fitting the bear with a GPS collar and relocating it to a remote area near Snow Creek Butte.

Fish and Game will continue to monitor the bear’s movements and activities.

