Gov. Little make Tax Commission appointment

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announced Friday his appointment of Nampa CPA Jared Zwygart to the Idaho State Tax Commission.

“Jared’s strong background in public accounting and his dedication to the strength and future of our state make him an ideal person to serve on the Tax Commission. I thank him for stepping up to serve Idaho as a tax commissioner,” Governor Little said.

Zwygart is partner at Zwygart John & Associates, CPAs, in Nampa and a former partner at Bailey & Co., CPAs, in Nampa. His emphasis is in governmental and nonprofit auditing. He has worked on the Peer Review committee for the Idaho Society of CPAs, and he is a graduate of Boise State University.

“I have been an Idaho resident for 50 years and have enjoyed the many benefits of living here. The future of our state is something I take seriously, and serving on the Tax Commission is one way for me to serve the state I love,” Zwygart said.

Zwygart replaces Elliot Werk on the commission, whose term ended in March. Zwygart starts Sept. 7.

“I appreciate Elliot Werk for his willingness to serve the people and businesses of Idaho as a tax commissioner. His longstanding dedication to public service is deeply appreciated,” Governor Little said.

The Tax Commission is an executive branch agency. The governor appoints the four tax commissioners, and their appointments must be confirmed by the state Senate. The commissioners serve six-year terms. The tax commissioners also sit as the State Board of Equalization for two weeks in August. In that capacity, they hear and decide appeals for operating property such as railroads and utilities, which cross county lines.