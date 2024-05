ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) - 1 man is dead after a single car crash Sunday night just before 9:45 p.m. in Arimo.

A 21-year-old male from Chubbuck, with a 20-year-old male passenger from Arimo, was driving east on West Arimo Road at Garden Creek Gap when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over where it came to rest in a creek.

The passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The driver was transported to a local hospital.