Parents say child injured at S. Idaho school, file lawsuit

Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — The parents of a former south-central Idaho middle school student have filed a lawsuit against the school district contending a teacher instructed other children to wrap their child tightly in a sheet and push her down concrete stairs while the teacher recorded video on his cellphone.

The complaint filed earlier this month by Shane and Barbara Schaeffer against the Twin Falls School District seeks medical expenses as well as money for pain and suffering from injuries that included a traumatic brain injury.

The school district denies any wrongdoing and says others not under its control may have been guilty of careless misconduct.