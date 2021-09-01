Idaho lawmakers receive threatening letters over wolf law

Idaho

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — At least two Idaho state lawmakers received threatening letters concerning their votes on a law intended to drastically reduce wolf numbers.

The anonymous letters to Republican Sen. Dan Johnson and Republican Rep. Caroline Troy say “just as the wolf went from predator to prey, so shall you.”

It’s not clear how many more lawmakers received the letters.

The Lewiston Tribune reports some of the lawmakers contacted the Idaho State Police.

Backers of the wolf law that took effect July 1 said the state can cut the number of wolves to 150 before federal authorities would take over management.

That would be a 90% reduction of the state’s 1,500 wolves.